Singapore applauds the US-Australia submarine agreement, while the EU is enraged at being left out.

According to the Associated Press, Singapore welcomed news of Australia’s new nuclear submarine partnership with the US, but French politicians and the European Union were outraged at being left out of the alliance.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke by phone with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Lee expressed his hope that the agreement will “contribute constructively to the region’s peace and stability and complement the regional architecture,” according to the ministry.

Other regions, such as the EU, were less pleased with the news. According to the Associated Press, French politicians are enraged that they were left out of the deal, which cancels a contract for France to manufacture 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia.

Morrison dismissed Chinese criticism of the submarine partnership on Friday, saying he doesn’t mind if President Joe Biden forgets his name.

When Biden, Morrison, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a trilateral defense partnership this week via a virtual news conference, China responded fiercely. The agreement will supply Australia with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The sale of nuclear technology by the United States and the United Kingdom, according to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Zhao Lijian, is “extremely reckless.”

Morrison stated that Australia aimed to improve the Indo-Pacific region’s peace and stability.

Morrison stated, “Everything we’ve done with the US is consistent with the connections, relationships, and alliances we’ve already had with the US.”

Indonesia, Australia’s next-closest neighbor after Papua New Guinea, was “seriously concerned” about the region’s “continued arms race and force projection,” according to a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Thursday’s news conference, which was televised from three countries, Biden appeared to forget Morrison’s name, according to observers. The Australian was referred to as “buddy” and “that fellow Down Under” by the president.

Morrison’s name was not mentioned, but Biden referred to Johnson as “Boris.”

It reminded Australians of when then-President Donald Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer referred to Morrison’s predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, as “Mr. Trumble” frequently in 2017.

Morrison laughed off an awkward conversation with Biden that some have portrayed as undermining Australia’s importance to the US.

He usually refers to me when we communicate alone.