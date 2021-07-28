Since the Olympics began, the number of COVID cases in Tokyo has more than doubled.

According to Kyodo News, Tokyo will announce 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new high for the Japanese metropolis since the start of the pandemic.

Only roughly a quarter of Japan’s population of over 120 million is completely vaccinated, and Tokyo is presently holding the world’s largest athletic event while under its fourth state of emergency, which will endure for the duration of the games.

Officials in Tokyo would later reveal the record infection statistic, according to the Kyodo report, which came on the sixth day of the Olympics, with Japan tied for first place in the gold medal tally with China.

On Tuesday, Tokyo officials reported an alarming 2,848 illnesses, which was significantly higher than the city’s previous high of 2,520, set on January 7.

The city reported 1,359 cases on the first official day of the games, July 23.

Despite official limitations and a lack of spectators inside the Olympic sites, the number of cases in the host city has continued to rise. With the number of cases expected to surpass 3,000 for the first time, local health officials are predicting a spike in viral infections in the first week of August, just before the games close on August 8.

