Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office, 22 journalists have been killed in the Philippines.

A journalist who was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team that probed President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war has died after being shot, prompting fury from politicians and human rights organizations.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters, two men riding a motorcycle by a booth maintained by his family in the city of Calbayog in Samar province targeted Jesus “Jess” Malabanan, 58.

On Wednesday night, he was shot once in the head while watching TV in a stall and died on his way to the hospital.

Mila said he was watching television “when a gun boomed at close range,” according to the Manila Standard newspaper, where he was a correspondent.

“I didn’t see the gunman because it was dark,” she continued.

Malabanan also served as a stringer for Reuters, where he contributed to the Pulitzer Prize-winning drug war articles in 2018.

In a statement, a Reuters spokeswoman said the news of his death was “very saddening” and called him as a “brilliant and tenacious journalist.”

According to the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines, Malabanan is at least the 22nd journalist assassinated in the Philippines since Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. (NUJP).

The Pampanga Press Club condemned the murder and asked the Philippine National Police to apprehend and prosecute Malabanan’s perpetrators.

Duterte, who has announced his retirement from politics, has been chastised by international media watchdogs and human rights organizations for the apparent impunity with which police forces have carried out his anti-drug campaign.

According to the Manila Standard, the Pampanga Press Club “condemns in the greatest terms” the execution of Malabanan, who “had proven himself to be a man dedicated to his duty as a journalist.”

"We are," said Senator Richard Gordon, who chairs the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee.