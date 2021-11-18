Since mid-June, about 15,000 rebels have been killed in Yemen, according to the Huthis.

According to sources close to the Huthi rebels, about 15,000 Yemeni Huthi fighters have been slain near the crucial city of Marib since June, in a rare disclosure of their deaths throughout the seven-year struggle.

“Since mid-June near Marib, the Saudi-led military coalition’s air attacks and clashes have killed roughly 14,700 Huthis,” a rebel-run defence ministry official told AFP.

The toll was confirmed by another official from the same office.

According to two government military officials, more than 1,200 pro-government fighters were killed in the same five-month period while defending regions surrounding Marib.

Marib city is Yemen’s last major stronghold in the oil-rich north, and it is controlled by the internationally recognized government.

Last year, the Huthis, who are backed by Iran, launched a major assault on the city.

Negotiations brought the fight to a pause several times, but the rebels resumed their attacks in February, with a massive assault in June and a renewed drive since September.

Since October 11, a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in 2015 to back the government has reported almost daily air strikes around Marib, with a death toll of about 3,800 rebels, according to their count.

According to a statement released by the alliance on Thursday, approximately 27,000 rebels had been killed in the struggle for Marib since last year.

“1,250 soldiers have been killed near Marib since June,” according to one government source, a figure corroborated by a second government military officer.

Neither side’s figures can be independently verified by AFP.

The war has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations. Thousands of people have died, and millions have been forced to flee their homes.

According to experts, the loss of Marib would be a severe setback for the government and would strengthen the rebels’ hand in future peace talks.

A truckload of Yemeni army soldiers arrived this week on Marib’s southern front to join loyalist forces.

In pickup trucks flying the Yemeni flag, troops wearing red berets rode.

The Huthis grabbed control of a vast region south of Hodeida, a Red Sea port where the warring parties agreed to a truce in 2018 after loyalist forces retreated, while violence continues on that front.

The newest developments, according to the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA), “reflect a dramatic movement of the front lines,” possibly referring to the Marib front.

After the Huthis seized power in Yemen in early 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened to support the government. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.