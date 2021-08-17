Since May, the EU has received over 4,600 Afghan asylum applications, raising concerns about a migrant wave.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union’s (EU) asylum office has received more than 4,648 asylum applications from Afghans since May, raising fears of a migrant flood following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Afghan asylum applications have increased by one-third since February, prompting an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday to consider the security implications of the Taliban’s authority. According to the EU, over 570,000 Afghans have applied for asylum since 2015. After Syrians, they are one of the largest groups seeking asylum in Europe.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, stated on Monday that France, Germany, and other European allies will collaborate on a “strong reaction” to a new surge of migrants without asylum permission, but that “Europe cannot bear the repercussions alone.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

There are fears that widespread dread of hardline Islamist governance may lead to a mass flight from Afghanistan’s conflict-torn country.

The discussion, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, will focus on how to help each other move EU citizens and local Afghan personnel out of the country, how to deal with the Taliban in the future, and how to keep the region peaceful if large numbers of people leave Afghanistan.

“We will keep a close eye on developments, and those in charge today in Afghanistan will be judged by their actions,” Maas told reporters in Berlin. “We will pay special attention to the region’s stability. There will undoubtedly be further refugee movements in neighboring countries.”

Many European countries are concerned about a refugee inflow similar to the enormous exodus from Syria in 2015.

Macron emphasized that a “strong response” to a migrant influx would be a collaborative effort involving transit nations such as Turkey, which Afghans may pass through.

Meanwhile, Austria plans to propose that deportation camps be established in countries bordering Afghanistan at a conference of EU interior ministers on Wednesday.

The arrival of more than 1 million migrants, largely from Syria and Iraq, in 2015 prompted one of the EU’s worst crises, as countries squabbled over how to effectively manage the inflow.

Since February, when it became evident that the United States would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the number of asylum applications has increased. Approximately half of the applicants have a tendency.