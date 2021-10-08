Since last year, US troops have been secretly training Taiwanese.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that US special operations personnel and marines have been secretly training Taiwanese troops for more than a year, risking China’s wrath.

Approximately two dozen US service men have been training Taiwanese ground and maritime forces “for at least a year,” according to the Journal, amid China’s increasing verbal threats towards the US’s island partner.

Unnamed officials were cited in the report. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry did not respond to the report.

It was not confirmed or denied by the Pentagon. According to spokesman John Supple, US support for Taiwan’s military is based on the country’s defense needs.

“Our defense relationship with Taiwan and our support for Taiwan remain united against the current danger posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to keep its promise to peacefully resolve cross-Strait problems.”

The report appeared to substantiate Taiwanese media reports from November that US troops had arrived in Taiwan to teach Taiwanese marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations, citing Taiwan’s Naval Command.

Officials from the United States and Taiwan have refuted the accusations, stating that the two countries have bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

In response to Beijing’s threat to forcibly reclaim control of Taiwan and reunite it with China, the US supplies armaments to Taiwan, including defensive missiles and fighter jets.

In addition, the US has an uncertain pledge to safeguard Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade colony.

A video published last year and widely circulated in Taiwanese media showed US forces participating in the island’s “Balance Tamper” exercise.

In the past year, Chinese troops have increased their activity toward Taiwan, conducting sea invasion exercises and flying big bomber and fighter flights close to Taiwan airspace.

Taiwan’s air force was scrambled on Monday after a record 56 Chinese jets flew into its air defense zone.

The Chinese effort, according to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, is “destabilizing” and “provocative.”

“We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he added, emphasizing the United States’ “rock-solid” commitment to the island.

