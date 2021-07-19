Since July 1, 55 people working at the Olympics have tested positive with COVID.

Athletes or others who may have arrived early for training camp but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the International Olympic Committee are not counted among the 55 confirmed cases, according to an official.

Several athletes, including two South African soccer players, have tested positive, making them the first athletes to get the virus inside the Olympic Village. South Korean Ryu Seung-min was the first IOC member to test positive.

There was “zero” risk of athletes spreading the infection to Japanese or other village residents, according to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Despite the extensive testing measures and “soft quarantine” limitations around Olympic facilities, the presence of over 11,000 individuals is fueling fears that the Games will be a big superspreader event, resulting in an increase in cases in Japan.

The two South African soccer players and a team video analyst who both tested positive have been transferred to “the Tokyo 2020 isolation facility,” according to the South African Olympic Committee. The remainder of the squad, including officials, had been quarantined as well.

On the same day, Squad South Africa reported that the coach of its rugby sevens team tested positive at a pre-Olympics training camp in Kagoshima, Japan. According to the squad, he was likewise isolated there and would miss the entire rugby competition.

There were also positive tests relating to the Olympics. Another athlete tested positive, according to Olympic organizers, despite not being a resident of the Olympic Village. The athlete was not identified by name and was merely described as “non-Japanese.”

Former distance runner and world bronze medalist Tegla Loroupe, the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team’s chief of mission, tested positive for COVID-19 before the team was to leave its Doha, Qatar, training camp for Tokyo, according to two persons familiar with her situation. According to the two persons who sought anonymity because they weren’t authorized to share medical information, the team’s arrival in Tokyo has been delayed, and Loroupe is anticipated to stay behind.

