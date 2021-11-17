Since April, a suicide bomber in Liverpool had been planning an attack.

The suicide bomber had been plotting the attack since April, according to British police probing the Liverpool cab explosion, and had made “related purchases” for the explosives since then.

On Sunday morning, Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his homemade bomb exploded inside the passenger seat of a cab outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. The cab driver apparently saw the suicide bomber and locked him inside his vehicle, minimizing the attack’s impact. The cab driver, who managed to flee seconds before the explosion, received minor burns and shrapnel wounds but was released on Monday.

Investigators have not located any more people “of concern,” according to Russ Jackson, the chief of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, who added that they are still attempting to figure out what motivated the attack, which is being considered as a “terrorist incident.”

“A complex picture is forming regarding the device’s component parts purchasing. We know Al-Swealmeen has been renting the home since April of this year, and we believe pertinent transactions have been made since then,” Jackson added.

According to the Guardian, Al Swealmeen has had “episodes of mental illness” in the past, and authorities are still attempting to figure out what role this had in the incident.

According to reports, the attacker was born in Iraq and asked for asylum in the United Kingdom in 2014, but was denied. According to the Associated Press, his legal status at the time of the blast remained unknown.

Given that the explosion in Liverpool was the second terror event in a month, Home Secretary Priti Patel upped the terror threat level in the United Kingdom to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”