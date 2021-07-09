Since April, 90% of Thailand’s COVID deaths have occurred, and new lockdown rules have been implemented.

Thailand has implemented new lockdown limitations after a record number of COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Since the commencement of the epidemic, more than 90 percent of Thailand’s 317,506 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,534 deaths have occurred in the month of April.

The government has responded by enacting even stricter laws in Bangkok and the neighboring districts on Friday as a result of the swelling numbers. Spas are being closed, public transportation hours are being limited, and market and convenience shop opening hours are being restricted.

“Something is amiss with the government’s policies,” says the author. Our vaccinations are too slow, and we need better vaccines,” Cherkarn Rachasevet, a 60-year-old IT analyst, told the Associated Press after racing into a grocery shop to stock up on supplies following the announcement of the limitations.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A year and a half into a pandemic that many first weathered well, several countries in Asia and the Pacific that are suffering their first large surges of the coronavirus raced to impose stringent restrictions on Friday.

Authorities hope that by taking these steps, they would be able to prevent the spread of illnesses before they overwhelm health-care systems.

It’s a pattern seen all throughout the world, as repeated surges flooded hospitals and resulted in large numbers of deaths. Many Asian countries, on the other hand, escaped this cycle by implementing severe travel restrictions as well as domestic measures.

Now, several are reporting unprecedented numbers of new infections and even deaths, attributed in part to the highly contagious delta form, low vaccination rates, and moves to remove restrictions that have harmed economies. Though the aggregate numbers are still nowhere near levels observed during outbreaks in hotspots across Europe and the United States, the sudden surge raised alarm bells just as many Western countries with high immunization rates began to breathe a sigh of relief.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Korea set a new record for the number of new cases on Thursday, only to break it on Friday with 1,316 illnesses. For the first time, hospitals in Indonesia are turning away patients and oxygen supplies are running short.

Immunization rates have been falling in the Asia-Pacific region for a variety of reasons. This is a condensed version of the information.