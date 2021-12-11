Since 1954, Russia has had the world’s largest temperature contrast.

Earlier this week, the temperature differential between two sections of Russia on the same day came close to breaking a global record.

When it comes to income distribution, Russia is known as a country of extremes, and that term might equally apply to the weather on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Delyankir, in the Sakha Republic in the country’s far east, dropped to -61.1 degrees Celsius, or -78 degrees Fahrenheit.

It was one of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Russia, according to meteorologist Thierry Goose, and it was the coldest since 1984. He added it was the first time the temperature in Russia had gone below -60°C in December since 2008.

Meanwhile, Russian people in Shatoy, Chechnya’s southern republic, had a completely different outdoor experience on the same day, with temperatures hitting a comfortable 24.5 degrees Celsius, or 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to data from the Climate Reanalyzer, this difference of 85.6 degrees Celsius was the most in any single country since January 20, 1954. There was an 88.7C difference in that in the United States (32.2C to -56.5C).

