Simulating a Red Planet Base in the Israeli Desert.

A team dressed in space suits sets out on a quest to recreate conditions on Mars within a large crater in Israel’s sun-drenched Negev desert.

At Makhtesh Ramon, a 500-meter (1,600-foot) deep, 40-kilometer (25-mile) broad crater, the Austrian Space Forum has set up a fictitious Martian base alongside the Israeli space agency.

Until the end of the month, the six “analogue astronauts” will be isolated in the virtual station.

“It’s a dream come true,” Alon Tenzer, 36, an Israeli, told AFP. “We’ve been working on it for a long time.” The volunteers, who came from Austria, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, had to go through a series of rigorous physical and psychological exams.

They’ll conduct testing on a drone prototype that doesn’t need GPS, as well as automated wind and solar-powered mapping vehicles, during their voyage.

The project will also look into human behavior and how solitude affects astronauts.

“For survival on Mars, the group’s cohesion and capacity to work together are critical,” stated Gernot Groemer, the Austrian mission supervisor.

“It’s like a marriage, except you can leave a marriage, but you can’t on Mars.”

The Austrian Space Forum, a private group of aerospace experts, has previously organized 12 flights, the most recent of which took place in Oman in 2018.

The Israel experiment is part of the Amadee-20 mission, which was supposed to start last year but was postponed because to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The forum has teamed up with D-MARS, an Israeli research center, to build the solar-powered facility.

The sole woman on the team, German astronaut Anika Mehlis, expressed her delight at being a part of the mission to AFP.

“When I was a kid, my father took me to the space museum,” she explained. “I told myself I had to apply when I saw the forum was looking for analogue astronauts.” Mehlis, a certified microbiologist, will investigate a scenario in which microorganisms from Earth infect potential life forms on Mars, which he describes as “a major challenge.”

With its stony desolation and orange hues, the surrounding desert resembles the Red Planet visually, but not in terms of atmospheric conditions.

“We have temperatures of roughly 25-30 degrees Celsius here, but the temperature on Mars is minus 60 degrees Celsius, and the atmosphere is unfit for breathing,” Groemer explained.

The base’s interior is sparse, with only a small kitchen and bunk beds. The majority of the area is set aside for scientific experiments.

