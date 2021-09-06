Simu Liu was a stock photo model before becoming ‘Shang-Chi,’ and her fans are enamored.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a Marvel film, is now dominating the box office.

Shang-Chi, alias Shaun, is played by Simu Liu and is the protagonist of the film. If you’re wondering why his face looks familiar, it’s possible you’ve seen him in an advertisement or a textbook.

Liu’s picture has been plastered on everything from magazines to bus stop advertisements before he became famous as an actor. He posed for stock photos—snaps showing people miming daily tasks in a variety of settings—prior to becoming famous as an actor.

It was just a matter of time after the DC film was released until these photos reappeared, and Marvel fans are enthralled.

Many others have turned to Twitter and Reddit to share their favorite business-themed photographs of Liu, including photos of him chatting in a boardroom and riding a bus in a suit.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to images from his past reappearing in his life, having previously mentioned the posed photos in a series of tweets.

“Legitimately thinking whether I am the best stock photo model of all time,” he said last year, with photos of his image being used in various media. On a completely unrelated note, please refrain from purchasing these photographs.”

I noticed this the other day while waiting for the bus.

twitter.com/aC579iTuHK

February 21, 2020 (@optimusharu)

I’m calling @AlanisMorissette because I’m dying of irony. In 2014, I conducted a stock picture shoot that ended up here. Previously, I worked as an accountant. pic.twitter.com/2spNQuG4MH

February 22, 2017 — Simu Liu () (@SimuLiu)

“Call @Alanis Morissette because I just died from irony,” he said after discovering himself on the cover of an accounting textbook a few years back. In 2014, I conducted a stock picture shoot that ended up here. Previously, I worked as an accountant.

“This is hugely ironic because right out of business school, I worked for Deloitte and was laid off because I was so awful hahahaha.”

In response to a fan question last month, he confessed that he was paid a pittance for the shoot in 2014, explaining: “Got paid 120 USD and. This is a condensed version of the information.