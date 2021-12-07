‘Signals Are Bit Encouraging,’ says a new Omicron variant that isn’t as severe as first thought.

According to early evidence, the new Omicron variety, which was found in South Africa last month, may cause less serious sickness than other COVID-19 variants.

According to a paper released on Saturday by the South African Medical Research Council, the Omicron strain spreads quickly but is less harmful than the Delta version. According to the research, many of the recent COVID-19 admissions concerned the younger demographic.

“In the last two weeks, more than 80% of admissions were made by people under the age of 50. This matches the age profile of admissions in all public and private hospitals in Tshwane and across Gauteng in the last two weeks… Children aged 0-9 years accounted for 19% of all admissions, while those aged 30-39 years accounted for 28% of all admissions “According to the research,

Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after the novel variation was discovered had substantially fewer severe symptoms than patients admitted before, according to researchers who observed patients at the Biko/Tshwane District Hospital Complex where Omicron was initially discovered. The majority of people who tested positive for the virus were admitted to the hospital for unrelated medical reasons, according to the researchers.

One of the most important findings in the paper was that unlike previous waves, most COVID-19 patients were not oxygen dependent.

Experts caution against putting too much faith in early studies, stressing that the variant was discovered only last month and that additional research is needed. President Joe Biden’s principal medical adviser and the country’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, echoed the cautions, adding that scientists required more information about the mutation.

“We have to be very careful before we say it’s less severe or doesn’t produce any major illness, equivalent to the delta,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. He went on to say that the Biden administration is considering easing travel restrictions for a number of African nations.

The Omicron variation has been found in over 30 countries thus far. According to The New York Times, many health experts predict the variety could supplant Delta, which is still the most common type of COVID-19 in many regions.