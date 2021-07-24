Sierra Leone’s legislators have voted to abolish the death penalty.

Sierra Leonean parliament decided to abolish the death penalty on Friday, making the country the latest African country to do so.

According to an AFP journalist present in the parliament, a majority of MPs voted in favor of an amendment repealing the death sentence.

For crimes like as murder or mutiny, capital penalty will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year sentence.

Since 1998, there have been no executions in the country, although death sentences are frequently mitigated.

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, which is still recuperating from decades of civil conflict, has come under fire from human rights organizations for retaining capital penalty on the books.

Umaru Napoleon Koroma, Sierra Leone’s Deputy Justice Minister, declared in May that the government would attempt to abolish the death sentence in order to “uphold the fundamental human rights of Sierra Leoneans.”

Mathew Nyumah, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, pushed MPs to vote for abolition during a spirited debate in the 146-legislature on Friday.

“Please understand that we are sacrificing this in order to comply with worldwide best practice,” he said.

Before the abolition passed by parliament becomes law, President Julius Maada Bio must sign it.

Following the vote, the president issued a statement on social media thanking residents, legislators, and civil rights organizations, stating they had “steadfastly stood with us to make history.”

The decision in Sierra Leone comes at a time when capital punishment is becoming less common on the African continent, with more countries prohibiting it.

The death sentence is allowed under Sierra Leone’s 1991 constitution for aggravated robbery, murder, treason, and mutiny.

The country’s last executions occurred in 1998, when 24 military personnel were put to death following a coup attempt the year before.

A civil conflict destroyed the diamond-rich but impoverished former British colony from 1991 to 2002, killing 120,000 people.

The death sentence should be abolished, according to a truth and reconciliation commission established in 2005 to analyze the violent conflict, which called it a “affront to civilised society.”

The authorities in the 7.5 million-strong country, however, have resisted abolishing capital punishment outright, and courts have sentenced 84 people to death between 2016 and 2020, according to the UN.

Sierra Leone is expected to become the latest African country to abolish the death sentence as a result of the parliament vote.

Malawi, for example, abolished capital punishment in April, and Chad did so last year.

According to Amnesty International, the death penalty has been abolished in 108 nations.