Should Elon Musk spend $6 billion to solve the world’s hunger problem? There are 5 questions that have been answered.

Should Elon Musk spend $6 billion to solve the world's hunger problem?

Elon Musk suggested, maybe jokingly, on Oct. 31, 2021, that he might be willing to contribute US$6 billion of his riches to hunger relief. However, there was a catch: the UN would have to demonstrate that it can end world hunger “right now.” His remarks were in response to a plea from David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program, to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help end world hunger. “$6 billion to assist 42 million people who are on the verge of starvation if we do not reach them.” “It’s not complicated,” Beasley said in a CNN interview in October 2021, a year after urging millionaires to contribute $5 billion. Jessica Eise, a social scientist who produced the book “How to Feed the World,” provides some perspective for this fight.

Musk, the world’s richest man as of late 2021, is a visionary businessman. The United Nations is the greatest international organization in the world, and the World Food Program was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020. Naturally, there will be some friction between them because they think and act in quite different ways.

Musk’s philosophy is based on invention and independence, whereas the United Nations is based on diplomacy and pluralism. Musk owes his stockholders a debt of gratitude. The United Nations must pay attention to and respect its 193 member states. This commitment has the potential to suffocate its various agencies in bureaucracy.

The fight between Musk and Beasley, a former South Carolina governor Trump nominated for the UN post, exemplifies the collision between these two worlds. Their public discussion may appear insignificant, yet it underlines humanity’s most pressing and difficult task: ending global hunger. As of 2020, about 10% of the world’s population was undernourished, a rise of 118 million people from 2019.

To help everyone on Earth obtain enough to eat, the world, in my opinion, needs a mix of what both Musk and the United Nations have to offer.

There is sufficient food on the planet to feed everyone. Millions of people are going hungry due to climate-related disasters such as extreme heat, droughts, floods, and storms, rather than a global inability to grow enough food. This could change as climate-related disasters such as extreme heat, droughts, floods, and storms reduce agricultural productivity. If civilization does not respond soon enough, the effects of climate change will worsen.

Hunger is a result of violence, a lack of infrastructure, inequality, and poverty in today’s world. For example, almost 5 million people have been displaced in Yemen as a result of years of conflict. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.