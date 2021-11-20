Shots fired by Dutch police during a riot in Covid resulted in injuries.

After riots erupted in the port city of Rotterdam against a partial coronavirus lockdown on Friday, local police fired warning bullets, causing numerous injuries, according to local authorities.

After a protest against the measures turned violent, police used water cannon to separate demonstrators who lit fires and blew off fireworks in one of Rotterdam’s main commercial streets.

Last Saturday, the Netherlands returned to Western Europe’s first partial winter lockdown, with the government declaring at least three weeks of restrictions on restaurants, stores, and athletic events.

“Riots broke out after a demonstration on the Coolsingel that began at 8 p.m. tonight. A number of fires have been started. Police fired six warning shots and let off fireworks “Police in Rotterdam issued a statement.

“As a result of the fired shots, there have been injuries.”

“The water launcher has been deployed,” police declared after riot police unleashed charges at the demonstrators.

A police official confirmed to AFP that at least one police car was set on fire during the demonstration. The number of individuals injured was not confirmed by the official.

Images on Dutch media and social media showed many electric scooters and other goods being set on fire, with several hundred demonstrators taking part in the rioting.

In order to prevent further violence, local officials issued an emergency order prohibiting anyone from meeting in the vicinity.

The riots also forced the closure of Rotterdam’s busiest main railway station.

The emergency order issued by the Rotterdam municipality stated, “This is a very severe situation that requires immediate response.”

“As a result, it is necessary to issue an emergency order in order to maintain public order and protect people’s safety.”

The Netherlands reinstated restrictions after Covid cases reached new highs on Friday, with over 21,000 new infections confirmed.

After Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the restrictions on November 12, demonstrators battled with police in The Hague.

The limitations went into effect the next day, with bars, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets closing at 8:00 p.m. daily and non-essential establishments closing at 6:00 p.m.

People are only allowed four visits at a time and are encouraged to work from home unless it is absolutely required.

Football matches must be played behind closed doors, while public activities have been eliminated.

Schools, on the other hand, stay open, and people are free to leave their homes.

The Dutch government has stated that the situation would be reviewed on December 3.

