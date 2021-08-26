Shots are fired at an Italian military plane taking out from Kabul International Airport.

According to reports, shots were fired at an Italian military plane taking out from Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Military sources told the Italian news agency ANSA and Reuters that the C-130 transport carrying Afghan former NATO workers was boarded as it left the airport on Thursday.

During the event, there was no damage to the plane.

The jet was carrying roughly 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire shortly after taking off from the airport, according to an Italian journalist who was on board, according to Sky 24 TG.

It’s unclear who fired the rounds or why they were fired.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.