‘Shocking’: US Veterans Watch Afghanistan Fall With Grief And Dismay.

Marc Silvestri was confident it was time for his colleagues to return home a decade after returning from Afghanistan. However, the army veteran has been startled as he watches the chaotic pullout occur in real time.

The 43-year-old director of veterans services in Revere, Massachusetts, told AFP, “It’s been a terrible two days.”

“I was in favor of the withdrawal because I believed it was overdue. I never expected the Taliban’s speed and bravado to be what it is after twenty years and billions of dollars,” he remarked.

“I never imagined that after all of our training and money, the Afghan army would just lay down their arms and hand over the country. That has taken me by surprise.”

The quick Taliban takeover has brought shock, fury, resignation, and fear to US veterans of the 20-year war, as well as their Afghan comrades left behind and countrymen at home hurting from the disastrous end to the US operation.

The Afghan military and government dissolved in a matter of days. Kabul fell to the Taliban without a fight on Sunday, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation.

As a result of the news, Afghans flocked to the airport in an attempt to flee, while foreign governments hurried to evacuate staff.

Because of a failure to thoroughly comprehend Afghanistan, veteran Chad Fross believes that the withdrawal of US soldiers “was always going to be a mess” regardless of who was in command.

“A lot of people are going to wonder why. It served no use for me to be there. To see friends die, lose body parts, or lose their minds,’” Fross explained.

“However, I have to ask how much more futile it would be to stay the course if the end would be the same in 20 years.”

For Fross and others, the fate of women is a terrible aspect of the Taliban ascendancy.

During their violent 1996-2001 government, Islamist terrorists severely restricted women’s freedom, confining them behind closed doors and prohibiting them from attending school.

But the US invasion of Iraq in 2001 was supposed to change that, and it did for many women, particularly in metropolitan areas.

With the Taliban’s return to power, however, all of those hard-won improvements will be erased.

“I believe a lot of people are bothered by these kinds of principles that we thought we were going over there to secure,” Fross added. “It irritates me as well.”

