Ships from the Chinese Coast Guard fire water cannons against Philippine vessels.

Manila said in a statement on Thursday that Chinese government ships fired water cannons at boats transporting food supplies to a Philippine-controlled island in the South China Sea, calling the move illegal and ordering Beijing to “back off.”

The latest maritime clash in the disputed waters occurred early Tuesday, when three Chinese coast guard vessels “blocked and water cannoned” two Philippine supply boats en way to Second Thomas Shoal, according to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in an online statement.

“No one was wounded,” according to Locsin, but the boats were forced to abandon their mission to resupply a tiny contingent of the Philippine Marine Corps stationed on the atoll, which the Philippines has controlled since 1999 and named Ayungin Shoal. The island is located about 105 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan in the West Philippine Sea, which is Manila’s designation for the eastern portion of the South China Sea within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Locsin criticised the Chinese coast guard’s activities “in the strongest terms” in his statement. He also cautioned Beijing that when it came to relevant conflicts in the South China Sea, which China claims in practically its whole as part of its “nine-dash line,” the US would defend Manila. “I reminded China that the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty covers a public vessel,” Locsin wrote. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly reaffirmed American defense commitments to the Philippines on at least three occasions since assuming office in January, the most recent being in September. The United States also backs the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 decision rejecting China’s broad claims to the energy-rich sea.

“The Chinese Coast Guard vessels’ actions are illegal. In and surrounding these locations, China has no law enforcement authority. They must pay attention and back off “Locsin has been added. Failure to comply, he claimed, would jeopardize the two countries’ “unique relationship.”

Streams of pressurized water can be seen hitting the cabin of one of the Philippine supply boats during Tuesday’s incident near the Spratly Islands archipelago, according to a video shared on social media.

