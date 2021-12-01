Shinzo Abe of Japan issues a direct warning to Xi Jinping of China on Taiwan.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be “economic death” for Beijing, in statements that featured his most blunt threat to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Abe stepped down as Prime Minister of Japan in 2020 owing to health concerns, although he remains a powerful figure within Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were both elected with the aid of his faction. Abe is regarded as a close personal ally in Taiwan.

Abe mentioned the proximity of many Japanese islands to Taiwan, including the disputed Senkakus and Yonaguni, when speaking electronically at an event held by the Taipei-based Institute for National Policy Research think tank. “”An attack on Taiwan poses a significant threat to Japanese territory,” he added. Such a scenario would be unacceptable to Japan.” Abe added that as Prime Minister, he told Xi about his intention to protect the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China and Taiwan. The United States recognizes effective Japanese control over the uninhabited island chain, which is protected by the US-Japan defense treaty, but not sovereignty.

“A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and thus a Japan-US alliance emergency,” Abe stated in his speech. “The Beijing leadership, particularly President Xi Jinping, must not misinterpret this understanding.” To ensure China maintains restraint, Tokyo and Taipei must work closely together, he said. “Japan, Taiwan, and all democratic supporters must keep urging President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party leadership not to stray.” “China is enormous, and its economy is intertwined with that of the rest of the globe. A military expedition is a road that leads to financial disaster “Abe stated. “If China prioritizes its own interests, then peaceful cross-strait ties are the only option.” According to the former prime minister, China’s military spending has surged by 42 times in the last 30 years, while Japan’s has increased by a factor of four. As China approaches its 100th anniversary in 2049, Abe predicts continued growth in Beijing’s defense budget over the next three decades.

"We must take the initiative and protect ourselves from China's various military provocations in the air, sea, and underwater," Abe said, describing Taiwan's existence as.