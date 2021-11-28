Shiffrin is struggling as the Killington Giant Slalom is canceled due to wind.

The women’s World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, was canceled Saturday after only nine skiers completed the first run due to the strong winds.

The race had been delayed by half an hour while authorities adjusted the course due to strong gusts and blowing snow.

Tessa Worley of France, who has won 14 World Cup giant slalom races and two world crowns, set the fastest time of 49.56 seconds.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, the reigning World Cup champion, finished second fastest in 49.74 seconds.

However, only ten competitors completed it down the hill before the race was called off, and American star Mikaela Shiffrin was the slowest of the nine finishers, finishing 1.38 seconds behind Worley.

“The jury, in consultation with the organizers, has decided to cancel today’s @KillingtonMtn women’s giant slalom,” according to a statement from the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Worley was glad that she was able to keep to her racing strategy despite the difficult circumstances, which she noted were particularly unpleasant on the lower half of the track.

She was dissatisfied that she was not given the opportunity to see a “genuine consequence.”

Worley added, “Unfortunately, it’s a disappointing day that ends with a cancellation.”

Shiffrin began her season with a giant slalom victory in Soelden in October, aiming for her fourth overall crown after an injury-plagued 2020-21 season.

However, she sustained a back injury and only returned to competition last week in Levi, when she was beaten in two slaloms by Vlhova, who had drawn level with the two-time Olympic champion in the early overall rankings.

Shiffrin said she’d only had one day of giant slalom training since winning at Soelden this week, but she wasn’t about to miss a race in Killington, which isn’t far from Burke Mountain Academy, where she grew up skiing.

Shiffrin stated after her disappointing performance in the difficult conditions, “What was I going to do, like not race?” “I’m excited to be here.” She’ll have another chance on Sunday, when she competes in another slalom against Vlhova.

At Killington, Shiffrin has won four slaloms, the most recent in 2019.

She has 45 World Cup slalom race victories, one less than Swedish icon Ingemar Stenmark, who holds the all-time single discipline record of 46 in giant slalom.

It was the second North American World Cup event to be canceled in as many days.

On Friday, the first of two scheduled men’s downhills in Lake Louise, Canada, was canceled due to heavy snow.