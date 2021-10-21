Sheriff: ‘Heat’ is to blame for the deaths of a California hiking family.

The deaths of a family and their dog on a California hiking route, which had confounded authorities for weeks, were caused by extreme heat, according to the local sheriff.

The deaths of British national John Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, and their one-year-old daughter Miju were discovered in the Sierra National Forest, not far from a trailhead. Their pet dog was also found dead nearby.

Multiple explanations have been proposed as to why they died, including harmful gas exposure from an abandoned mine or ingesting water polluted with poisonous algae.

However, Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese said during a press conference on Thursday that the family was harmed by temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), citing “hyperthermia and probably dehydration related to environmental exposure” as the cause of death.

According to the National Institutes of Health, hyperthermia is an unusually high body temperature caused by a failure of heat-regulating mechanisms to deal with external heat. Examples include heat fatigue and heat stroke.

The family, who were new to the area, was discovered on August 17, two days after they were last seen, without any water, according to Briese.

“The first hike began at 75 degrees,” he explained.

“It’s already jumped to 103 by the time they got down… before they started the path.”

Summer temperatures in certain places of California often reach 90 or 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but Briese said heat-related deaths were uncommon in Mariposa.