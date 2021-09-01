Shepherd, a bomb survivor, is ‘just having fun’ at the Paralympics.

Haven Shepherd, a US swimmer, was born without legs after her parents detonated a bomb meant to kill the entire family.

The optimistic adolescent said her ambitions were all about “simply getting out and having fun” at her first Paralympics in Tokyo this week.

Shepherd was 14 months old and living in rural Vietnam when her biological parents, who she was informed were having an affair and couldn’t marry, planned to kill themselves and the child.

They attached themselves to a bomb, held Haven, and detonated the device, instantaneously killing themselves and blasting their small daughter 12 meters (40 ft) from their hut.

Her legs had to be amputated, yet she was able to survive. She was adopted by an American family six months later, who relocated her to Missouri to start a new life.

She made her debut at the Tokyo Games last Saturday, at the age of 18, and characterized it as a “surreal sensation.”

She remarked of her debut race, where she finished sixth in the SM8 200m individual medley, “It’s something you talk about with your family for five years, and it finally happened.”

“I’m simply going out to have a good time.” I know I’m here and that I made it. I made it to the Paralympics, which was my goal.”

Shepherd also competed in the SB7 100m breaststroke heats on Wednesday morning, but was unable to qualify for the final.

She is, however, ecstatic to have the Paralympics in the spotlight internationally, and she says she is “open” to sharing her experience with the globe.

She attributes her comfort with her traumatic past to her adoptive mother, who had no qualms about answering when a five-year-old Haven asked her where she came from during a bath time.

“Some people don’t even know their own past – I believe I am the person I am now because I had the opportunity to learn about myself before I was given the opportunity to live this life,” she said.

Shepherd claims she readily accepted the explanation and “comprehended on a deeper level” what had occurred.

She also claims she has no hatred toward her birth parents and simply feels sympathy for her late mother.

“I’ve always pondered my mother’s sacrifice, wondering what she gave up when she gave her life? “She had to let go of her child,” she explained.

“I had the opportunity to live a fantastic life in America, complete with birthday celebrations and Christmas home films. That was something I got to experience firsthand. Brief News from Washington Newsday.