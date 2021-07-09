Sheldon Adelson, Conservative Donor and Casino Mogul, Dies at the Age of 87

Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate and conservative megadonor, died Monday of complications connected to non-lymphoma. Hodgkin’s He was 87 years old.

Adelson was the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., a hospitality corporation that went public in 2004. Las Vegas Sands owns the Venetian and Palazzo resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Additionally, the corporation owns assets in Asia.

Mr. Adelson was born to immigrant parents and lived in an impoverished neighborhood of Boston. He went from selling newspapers on a street corner as a youngster to becoming one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, according to a corporate announcement.

Adelson’s net wealth was estimated at over $35 billion by Forbes.

Adelson was well-known for his staunch support of Republican candidates and pro-Israel initiatives.

Adelson acquired the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2015, sparking concerns about his control over the newspaper’s political and business coverage.

Adelson has made news as a major Trump donor and personal buddy. The outspoken entrepreneur pushed for a contentious policy shift that resulted in the official relocation of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Adelson was a fervent supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well.

Adelson made about $420 million in contributions to Republican candidates and groups in 2020.

Adelson was viewed as a champion among Republicans and a symbol of big money’s influence due to his willingness to put his money where his beliefs were.

Former President George W. Bush praised Adelson as a “patriot.”

“He was a patriot of the United States and a staunch supporter of Israel,” Bush remarked. “Sheldon was a generous supporter of charitable causes, particularly medical research and education about Jewish heritage. He will be greatly missed by a large number of people, none more than his devoted family.”

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, lauded Adelson’s classic success story.

“As a young boy during the Great Depression, he ascended from sleeping on tenement floors to literally towering over Las Vegas and beyond. He so produced an untold number of employment. And he invested his fortune in philanthropy,” McConnell explained.

Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson have made significant contributions to medical research and other nonpartisan humanitarian endeavors.

Miriam Adelson and five children, including three adopted during his first marriage, survive Adelson.

His funeral will take place in Israel, while a memorial service will take place in Las Vegas.