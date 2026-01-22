Shark Attacks in Sydney: Three Victims in 36 Hours

In a spate of shark attacks over the last 36 hours, three people have been mauled in Sydney, with two in critical condition. The attacks, which occurred at different beaches across the northern suburbs, have triggered widespread alarm and prompted local authorities to close several popular beaches.

Rising Tensions After Multiple Attacks

On Monday evening, a man in his 20s became the third victim in just two days after being attacked by a shark while surfing off North Steyne Beach, located in the northern suburb of Manly. Eyewitnesses quickly rushed to assist him, pulling him from the water before paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The previous day, a 12-year-old boy was attacked at Shark Beach in Vaucluse, Sydney Harbour. The young boy, who had jumped from the high Jump Rock, suffered severe injuries to both legs. Reports suggest that he lost both of his legs during the horrific attack. His friends, showing incredible bravery, rushed into the water and helped drag him to safety, saving his life in the process. Superintendent Joseph McNulty praised their courage, calling their actions “brave under the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was attacked on Monday afternoon while surfing at Dee Why Beach, about 3 kilometers from Manly. The shark, which bit a 15cm chunk from the boy’s surfboard, did not injure him, but the close encounter added to the growing concern over shark activity in the region. The attack is believed to have been carried out by a bull shark, a species known for its power and aggressive tendencies.

Authorities Close Beaches Amid Shark Warnings

As the attacks have unfolded, authorities have shut down several beaches along Sydney’s northern coastline. Police warned beachgoers that recent heavy rainfall had caused murky waters, raising the likelihood of more dangerous shark encounters. Although all three beaches where the incidents took place have some form of shark protection netting, it remains unclear whether the attacks occurred inside or outside these protected zones.

These attacks follow a troubling string of shark-related fatalities in the area. Last September, a 57-year-old surfer was killed by a suspected great white shark at Ocean Reef Beach. Additionally, in November, a Swiss tourist was fatally attacked while swimming in a national park north of Sydney.

As the shark activity continues to raise alarm, authorities are urging swimmers to remain vigilant, with the risk of further attacks heightened by the increased presence of bull sharks in Sydney’s waters.