Sharia Law in Different Countries.

There are fears that now that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, they may reimpose their strict version of sharia law.

Sharia law is used in most Muslim countries’ legal systems, particularly in family law.

However, few people carry out the punishments known as hudud, which are controversial among Muslim academics.

Sharia is a religious legal system based on the Koran and hadiths (the Prophet Mohammed’s statements and actions).

It has long been a point of contention between conservative and liberal Muslims about how it should be applied, and it continues to be so.

Some components, like as how it applies to banking, have gained widespread acceptance, with Western corporations offering Islamic financing solutions to attract Muslim customers.

Adultery, rape, homosexuality, theft, and murder all carry the punishment of Hudud, which means “boundaries” in Arabic.

Extreme punishments are rarely used because many offenses need a confession or the presence of multiple adult Muslim male witnesses.

The following countries adhere to strict sharia law:

All Saudi law is based on Sharia, and it was normal practice until recently for extreme hudud penalties to be carried out in public.

Execution is a penalty for homosexual conduct, albeit it is usually reduced to flogging and imprisonment.

On Fridays, before midday prayers, beheadings and amputations by sword were common. In rare circumstances, the convicted individual is crucified following his or her execution.

In circumstances of personal damage, the law also permits for actual eye-for-an-eye punishment, known as “qisas.”

In the Sunni monarchy, however, the relatives of a murder victim can pardon a sentenced individual in exchange for blood money.

The Islamic republic’s legal system, which, together with China, kills more people than any other country, is based on sharia, but with several significant distinctions.

Judges can consider circumstantial evidence, and unlike ancient sharia, Iran places a heavy emphasis on imprisonment.

Amnesty International criticized the Shiite state in 2017 for its “continuous use of harsh and inhuman punishments, including floggings, amputations, and forced blinding.”

When it became the first country in Southeast Asia to implement harsh sharia in 2019, the tiny and enormously wealthy absolute monarchy sparked international uproar.

Its sultan later stated that some restrictions, including as stoning for gay sex and adultery, would not be enforced.

The Taliban have hinted that they may ease off on their formerly harsh interpretations of sharia law since their victory over the weekend.

