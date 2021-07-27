Sha’Carri Richardson has the support of the World Athletics Head, and the Marijuana Rule Change has the support of the World Athletics Head.

The president of the international track and field organization World Athletics expressed his support for American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was disqualified from the Olympics after a positive drug test for marijuana.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s restriction of marijuana should be revisited, according to Sebastian Coe, the director of World Athletics.

“Nothing is written in stone,” Coe remarked. “You adjust and reassess from time to time.”

Richardson won the 100 meters at the US trials last month, but was not selected for the Tokyo Olympics. Coe called her absence “a loss to the sport” and said he wants marijuana to be re-examined as a doping substance so that others aren’t affected in the same way.

Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds while Coe was at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. In one of track’s most anticipated events, her flashy performance set up a possible clash with two-time Olympic winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Richardson’s positive test for a compound common in marijuana was discovered in a sample taken at the trials within days, nullifying her result and preventing her from qualifying for the Olympics.

Richardson admitted to smoking marijuana to deal with the death of her mother and agreed to a 30-day suspension. She might have competed in the 4×100 relay when the ban ended on Tuesday, but she was not selected by the US squad.

“I am sorry for her, but we have lost an extraordinary talent,” Coe said three days before the track and field competition at the Tokyo Olympics began.

Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters, admitted that existing anti-doping regulations were correctly applied in her instance.

“I don’t want to sound like Joe Biden,” Coe added, alluding to the American president’s sympathetic but realistic remarks about Richardson, “but the rules are the rules, and that is how they have been interpreted.”

Following the 2012 London Olympics, the threshold for what constitutes a positive marijuana test was lowered in order to ensure that in-competition usage is caught and that competitors are not smoking at least days before the competition.

The WADA rule can be altered one more.

“It’s not an unreasonable time to reassess it,” Coe says. This is a condensed version of the information.