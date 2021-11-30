Sex-crazed elephants charge a safari group and push a car off the road in terrifying videos.

A video has surfaced online showing an elephant charging at a safari vehicle and knocking it off the road as students flee for their lives.

A herd of elephants can be seen on the road ahead in the first video, which was recorded from the vehicle that was assaulted. Then an elephant bull charges it from behind some bushes to the left. The elephant appears to come to a halt at first, but suddenly charges and rams the car, forcing it sideways while the guy filming rushes to flee.

The magnitude of the devastation is shown in a second video recorded from a vehicle further down the road. The elephant is seen lifting and rotating the car while the passengers flee and a tour leader cries “get out, get out, get out of the car” in this video. On Facebook, the second video has been viewed over 27,000 times.

EcoTraining, a firm that provides guides and wildlife instruction in Africa, organized the safari on the Selati Game Reserve in Kruger National Park, South Africa. It also provides career training, as well as gap year and sabbatical programs, in addition to tours.

A group of instructors and trainees came across a breeding herd of elephants, according to an EcoTraining statement. They had come to a halt in order to monitor the animals and “allow them to settle down.” Because of a rise in testosterone—levels are around 60 times higher than normal while elephants are breeding—males can become extremely aggressive. This is known as musth, and it’s suspected to have a role in rhino attacks by young males. It’s also been related to male elephants breaking into settlements and destroying crops.

According to EcoTraining, the elephant that attacked was most likely in this condition when it attacked.

"An elephant bull from the breeding herd mock charged the vehicle," according to the statement. "When they proceeded forward cautiously, the elephant bull mock attacked again, making contact with the game drive vehicle and knocking it off the road.