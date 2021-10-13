Several people were killed in Kongsberg, Norway, by a suspect who used a bow and arrow.

On Wednesday night, a guy with a bow and arrow killed several people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg.

“Several individuals have been injured, and several have died,” local police commander Oeyvind Aas told reporters. According to Reuters, Aas would not confirm the exact number of people that killed in the strike.

The alleged attacker “has been captured,” according to Aas.

“Based on the facts we presently have, this person was the sole perpetrator of these acts,” he said.

The event happened at 6:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday night, according to a press officer for Norway’s police agency. The event took place in “a large area” in Kongsberg, according to police. According to local media accounts, the alleged attacker first opened fire with a bow and arrow inside a supermarket.

In response to the incident, the Norwegian Police Directorate issued a statement saying that “the police in Norway are temporarily armed.”

“This is an additional safety precaution. There are presently no clear signs that the threat level in the country has changed, according to the police “According to the statement.

Minister Monica Maeland has been “aware of the situation at Kongsberg and is closely following it,” according to the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security.