Several people have been injured in a knife attack on a German train.

Several persons were injured in a knife assault aboard a high-speed train in southern Germany on Saturday, according to local police, who added that the alleged offender had been apprehended.

The motivation for the attack on the passenger train, which was traveling from Regensburg, Bavaria, to Hamburg, was yet unknown.

“Several individuals were hurt, according to preliminary information,” police in Neumarkt in the Oberpfalz said in a statement, adding that there was “no more threat.”

According to Bild, at least three people were injured, two of them critically.

According to a police spokeswoman, none of them were seriously hurt.

According to authorities, a male has been apprehended, but no further information has been released.

The suspect, according to Bild, is a 27-year-old “Arab origin” male who may be suffering from psychiatric issues.

The ICE high-speed train came to a standstill in Seubersdorf station in the south.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remarked, “This knife attack is horrific.”

“I’d want to thank everyone for their heroic actions, notably the police and train employees, which stopped anything much worse from happening.”

“The crime’s motive is yet unknown, but it will be discovered soon.”

The attack occurred at a difficult period in Germany, which is facing Islamist and right-wing extremist terror threats.

In recent years, Islamist suspects have carried out a number of violent attacks, the deadliest of which was a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, which killed 12 people.

The Tunisian attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group and a failed asylum applicant.

Since 2000, German authorities have averted 23 attempted attacks, according to Seehofer.

“Radical Islamists continue to target Germany and Western Europe,” he said at the time.

According to the interior ministry, the number of Islamists considered dangerous in Germany has surged fivefold since 2013, to 615.

Asylum seekers who landed in Germany during the 2015 migration crisis carried out or attempted several attacks.

Unlike some of the assaults in France in 2015, which were commanded by the Islamic State jihadist group, German officials believe the perpetrators planned their activities alone.