Seven vaccinated residents of a nursing home succumb to a Colombian COVID variant.

According to Belgian media sources, seven inmates of a care facility who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 perished from the so-called Colombian version of the disease.

Two inhabitants of the Ter Burg residential care center in Nossegem, a municipality near Brussels, were diagnosed with the disease on July 16, according to the Flemish broadcaster VRT NWS.

It’s probable that the two individuals, who lived in a unit for patients with advanced forms of dementia, spread the virus by walking around the institution on a regular basis. The dementia unit was placed in quarantine, according to Ter Burg spokesperson Katleen Boydens, but a total of 20 completely vaccinated people finally tested positive for the virus.

Some of the seven people who died, according to VRT NWS, were already in bad health, with one being terminally ill and another getting palliative care.

Others, on the other hand, were in reasonably good health prior to the infection.

“The symptoms in the residents who tested positive were quite moderate in the first week after the first positive tests,” Boydens told VRT, “but after a few days, the symptoms got more severe in some residents, forcing them to receive oxygen.”

Researchers from KU Leuven in Belgium discovered the infections were caused by the Colombian variety of COVID-19, also known as B.1.621, according to VRT. This variant, which was first discovered in Colombia in January, has yet to be assigned a Greek letter designation like Delta and Lambda.

“We don’t know how the pathogen got into the department,” Boydens added. “It had to be through the personnel or visitors.”

She told Belgium’s Radio 1 that no new infections had emerged since July 28 and that one patient was still on oxygen.

According to Niewsblad, she added on Friday, “We believe we have the outbreak under control, but the department will stay in quarantine until next Wednesday.”

Since the World Health Organization initially recognized the B.1.621 variety, it has been reported in 26 nations and territories, including the United States.

The variety was growing in south Florida, according to Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System, who told Local 10 News in July that travel between Colombia and Miami was to blame.

However, study has demonstrated, according to Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst. This is a condensed version of the information.