Seven more people have been rescued from the ruins of a China hotel that collapsed.

According to official television, rescuers have retrieved another seven people from the ruins of a small budget hotel that collapsed in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.

Authorities first stated that one person had died when the Siji Kaiyuan hotel fell on Monday afternoon.

According to the Those’s Daily, the number of people rescued has now reached 14.

The number of those who are still missing has not been revealed.

There has yet to be a cause for the disaster.

According to its listing on the travel portal Ctrip, the hotel launched in 2018 and has 54 rooms.

Orange-clad rescue workers swarmed over enormous piles of wreckage, according to images from the area.

Suzhou, a metropolis of over 12 million people located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Shanghai, is a famous tourist destination known for its canals and centuries-old gardens.

Building collapses and accidents are widespread in China, generally as a result of low building standards or corruption.

Last March, a quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, southern China, collapsed, killing 29 people. Authorities later discovered that three levels had been unlawfully added to the building’s original four-story structure.

In May, authorities ordered the evacuation of the SEG Plaza in Shenzhen, one of China’s highest skyscrapers, after it shook many times over several days.