Service for Meta-Owned Messaging Following a record $267 million fine, WhatsApp has released a new privacy policy.

According to the Associated Press, messaging app WhatsApp is amending its privacy policy with more details after Irish regulators ordered the company to pay a record $267 million for violating the European Union’s data privacy standards. Starting Monday, the app’s privacy policy will be updated, and European users will be notified of the changes via a banner message at the top of their chat list.

According to the Associated Press, the new policy will provide more information on what data is gathered in the app and how it is utilized. According to the corporation, the app is also clarifying on how it preserves data exchanged across borders and the legal basis for processing it.

Meta Platforms, the rebranded moniker for Facebook, owns WhatsApp.

In September, the messaging app was fined $267 million for breaking strict EU transparency laws for sharing user data with other Meta firms. Despite its opposition to the fine imposed by an Irish data privacy watchdog body, WhatsApp was forced to comply with its request to alter its privacy policy while it appealed the verdict.

According to the Associated Press, the upgrade does not affect how WhatsApp manages user data, but it does force it to be more clear about how it does so.

In a news release, WhatsApp stated, “WhatsApp is committed to offering a secure and private service.” “We’ve worked hard to make sure the information we provide is clear and thorough, and we’ll keep doing so. We disagree with today’s ruling on the transparency we offered in 2018, and the sanctions are completely unfair.” Users in Europe who are affected by the policy change will not be required to take any action as a result of the changes. According to the Associated Press, while the new policies may momentarily placate Irish authorities, the potentially lengthier and more complex version announced Monday may face greater criticism from those who complained that previous versions were already too long and complicated.

Because WhatsApp’s regional headquarters are in Dublin, the Data Privacy Commission of Ireland is the principal privacy regulator under European Union rules.

When WhatsApp botched a different update to its app earlier this year, it was engaged in a second privacy dispute.