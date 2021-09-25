Serena Williams, the “Greatest” and “Favorite” Of “Tennis Intimidation,” Turns 40.

Serena Williams, who turns 40 on Sunday, has been hailed as the “best of all time” and a pioneer of tennis “intimidation” by her long-time instructor.

The American great is stuck on 23 Grand Slam victories, one less than Margaret Court, who holds the all-time record.

Her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou, on the other hand, told AFP that her legacy is secure.

“Margaret Court was playing at a period when three-quarters of the population didn’t even go to Australia (for the Australian Open), when tennis was an amateur sport, and the draws were only 16 players,” Mouratoglou explained.

Court, who is Australian, has won 11 Grand Slam titles in her own country.

“I don’t mean to disparage Margaret Court, but this is a different era.” Yes, it would be preferable if Serena broke her own record, but even if she does not, she would remain the best tennis player of all time.”

Williams, whose sister Venus, a seven-time major winner, is still active on tour at the age of 41, won the 2017 Australian Open, the last of her 23 Grand Slams.

It was accomplished when she was expecting Olympia, who was born in September of that year.

Serena Williams, the former world number one, is now ranked 40th in the world, prompting speculation about her tennis future.

“It’s still with her. “The question is how much she wants it and how far she’s ready to go to obtain it,” her instructor added.

“Since she had her daughter, it’s been more difficult. It’s reasonable that she has a hard time prioritizing her life as a mother above her life as a player.

“I believe that is the primary reason she has yet to won a Grand Slam. Her family comes first, and she can’t put anything else before her family if she wants to achieve big things in one area.

“She’s thinking about it, and we’ll see what comes of it.”

Since her success in Melbourne in 2017, Williams has lost in each of her four Grand Slam final appearances.

She hasn’t reached the final of a major since Wimbledon in 2019.

With a hamstring injury, she was forced to withdraw from this year’s US Open in New York, where she won her maiden Grand Slam in 1999.

In January 2020, she won the final of her 73 career titles in Auckland.

If Williams falls short of Court’s record, Mouratoglou believes she should be recognized for the weapons she has brought to the sport in her 26-year career, both on and off the court.

He insisted, “She altered tennis.”

“She added an athletic dimension that wasn’t there before. Brief News from Washington Newsday.