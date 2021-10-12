Serbia’s Rise As The World’s Newest Covid Hotspot

The pandemic appears to be over in Serbia, with crowded pubs, few masks, and nearly no restrictions. However, this is a terrible illusion, as the Balkan country currently leads the world in infection rates.

Despite having a range of vaccines available, the country’s vaccination campaign came to a halt after just about 40% of the country’s seven million people were vaccinated.

According to AFP data, Serbia has been averaging more than 6,500 cases per day for the previous two weeks, resulting in an infection rate of over 93.5 per 100,000 people, the highest in the world.

Indoor masking and social distance are required, but there is little or no enforcement. Individual choice determines whether or not to follow the rules.

“I’m not worried about the virus; I had it last year and it wasn’t a huge deal,” Marko, a 20-year-old economy student sitting in a crowded Belgrade bar, told AFP.

Doctors have asked the government to take strong measures, such as limiting non-essential business hours and instituting a vaccine pass that would restrict social activities for people who have not yet received the vaccine.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic finally abandoned the notion after weeks of deliberation, arguing that there was no means to enforce discipline.

“Passes are impossible to regulate, just as wearing masks indoors is impossible to control,” Brnabic stated in a recent televised press conference.

“Vaccination is the remedy for this,” says the researcher.

Predrag Kon, Serbia’s top epidemiologist and a member of a government-appointed pandemic task committee, was taken aback by the failure to enact stricter safeguards.

After a crisis meeting of the task group, he declared, “I can’t comprehend what I just listened to,” blaming decision-makers of “obstruction.”

The government’s unwillingness to impose strong measures, according to Rade Panic, leader of a doctor’s union, is linked to upcoming elections and the widespread influence of vaccine skeptics.

“Anti-vaxxers have created a crisis, but the administration is unwilling to address it due to the upcoming elections,” Panic told AFP.

“We are all on our own, according to the message… We’re just trying to stay alive.” AFP requested an interview with the government but received no response.

Serbia has difficulty to get young people immunized, in addition to enforcement concerns. Only 22% of those aged 18 to 30 have been stabbed thus far, according to the prime minister.

In countries such as France, health passes have aided in encouraging young people to roll up their sleeves.