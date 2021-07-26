Serbia is enraged by Croatia’s plan to include Tesla on Euro coins.

Serbia’s central bank said Monday it would take the issue to the EU over Croatia’s decision to place legendary scientist Nikola Tesla on its euro coins.

Tesla, an ethnic Serb who was born in present-day Croatia in 1856 during the Austro-Hungarian empire, is a source of pride for both countries, which have had tense relations since Yugoslavia’s deadly disintegration in the 1990s.

Both Zagreb and Belgrade claim to be the birthplace of modern electrical engineering.

Croatia has not yet adopted the euro, but it intends to do so in 2023.

The National Bank of Serbia (NBS) told AFP that putting Tesla on the coins would be “inappropriate.”

Since Tesla defined himself as a Serb, it would imply “usurping the cultural and scientific heritage of the Serbian people.”

If it happens, “appropriate actions with EU institutions” will be taken, it added without elaborating.

On social media, the idea has stirred disagreement between those who accuse Zagreb of “taking Tesla” and those who argue that he “belongs to the entire world.”

Zagreb has reacted angrily to the allegation, emphasizing that Tesla was born in the country.

Serbia, according to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, has no control over the decision.

He stated, “I don’t see why it should be a problem for anyone.”

Boris Milosevic, an ethnic Serb, said he was “proud and thrilled” about the move.

Tesla, whose ashes are interred in Serbia, considered himself as a global citizen.

He spent the majority of his working life in the United States and finally became an American citizen.

During his career, Tesla patented over 700 technologies, including wireless communication, remote control, and fluorescent lighting.

Tesla died alone in a New York hotel at the age of 86, despite making the cover of Time magazine in 1931.

His name, on the other hand, became well-known around the world after Elon Musk named his electric car firm after him.