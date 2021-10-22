Serb leader Dodik of Bosnia and Herzegovina reveals plans to dismantle the ‘failed country.’

Milorad Dodik, the head of Bosnia’s Serbs, has begun making measures to destroy what he terms the “impossible” state after more than 25 years of shaky peace.

The country’s co-provocative president’s speech has sparked fears that the Balkans’ dormant powder keg could re-ignite.

Dodik has ruled Bosnia’s Serb state, the Republika Srpska, for 15 years and has repeatedly threatened to separate from the rest of the country, which he openly despises.

In recent months, the former social democrat turned ultra nationalist’s tone has hardened as he outlined a roadmap to slice away at Bosnia’s weak basis, branding the country a “failed country” and a “failed experiment” that “does not work.”

Setting up a slew of independent governing entities, as well as removing the mandate for federal institutions within the Bosnian Serb country, are key elements of his ideas.

In the next months, Dodik also plans to form his own Bosnian Serb army.

Following nearly 100,000 deaths during years of brutal war in the 1990s, NATO intervention in the Bosnian conflict aided in the drafting of the Dayton Accords, which effectively divided the country along ethnic lines and codified a bewildering bureaucracy aimed at preventing future intercommunal violence.

As a result, Bosnia was practically split in half, with one half going to the country’s ethnic Bosnian Serbs and the other to a Muslim-Croat federation.

Federal institutions connect the two entities, which were previously weak but have been increasingly strengthened over time by a United Nations-appointed high representative.

And it is these institutions, which Dodik estimates number around 140 in all, as well as their expanding power, that the Bosnian Serb leader has set his sights on.

In a recent press conference, Dodik declared, “We will contest all of this.” “No authority in the world has the power to stop us.”

According to Dodik, who submitted the plans to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Belgrade earlier this month, the plan has Moscow’s implicit approval.

Despite repeated warnings from the UN’s High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, Dodik fired the first shot earlier this week with a parliamentary vote to establish the Republika of Srpska’s own pharmaceutical regulatory agency, the first of a long list of institutions that will be put in place in the coming weeks.

According to analysts, the move was most likely a probing gesture before taking on more powerful institutions such as the army, judiciary, and tax system.

