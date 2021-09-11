Separatists in Catalonia will take to the streets ahead of talks in Madrid.

Separatists from Catalonia are set to throng the streets of Barcelona on Saturday in a show of force ahead of new talks with Spain’s government.

The demonstration takes place on Catalonia’s national day, or “Diada,” which commemorates the surrender of Barcelona in the War of Spanish Succession in 1714 and the region’s consequent loss of institutions.

The march will begin at 17:14 (1514 GMT), as in previous years, in honor of the year 1714. This year’s campaign slogan is “We will fight for independence and win.”

The yearly march drew an estimated 1.8 million people to the streets at its height in 2014.

While Catalonia was at the center of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in July, the situation has since improved, and a prohibition on meetings of more than ten individuals has since been repealed.

Jordi Cuixart, the leader of the grassroots separatist movement Omnium Cultural, stated this year he intended to “get hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets” to “show once again that our movement is more alive than before.”

But a lot has changed since Catalonia’s attempt to secede from Spain sparked the country’s greatest political crisis in decades in the autumn of 2017.

Leaders of the 7.8 million-strong northeastern region disregarded a government ban to hold a secession vote and then announce a short-lived declaration of independence.

Those behind the campaign were apprehended, prosecuted, and sentenced to long prison terms by Spain’s highest court, while others went overseas to avoid prosecution, leaving the movement divided over how to proceed.

The pardon of nine Catalan separatist leaders, including Cuixart, by the Spanish government in June has also taken away a rallying cry for the pro-independence side.

In 2019, just 600,000 people attended the Diada. The celebrations were restricted to two events last year due to coronavirus-related health restrictions, which drew less than 60,000 people.

The protest comes as top-level discussions on resolving the Catalan conflict between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority administration and Catalonia’s separatist regional government are expected to continue next week.

Separatists have two main demands: an amnesty for those who were involved in the failed independence bid, which would exonerate those who fled abroad, and a referendum on self-determination, this time with Spain’s blessing.

Madrid, on the other hand, is adamantly opposed to both.

Tensions erupted this week as Spain’s central government halted plans to expand Barcelona airport, claiming a “loss of confidence” in Catalonia’s regional administration.

