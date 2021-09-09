Separatists in Catalonia will put their unity to the test ahead of talks in Madrid.

The bitterly divided separatist movement in Catalonia will put its mobilization abilities to the test on Saturday when the northeastern region commemorates its national day ahead of new negotiations with Spain’s government.

On September 11, the annual “Diada” commemorates the loss of Barcelona to Spain in 1714, and attracts crowds of about one million people.

This year’s celebrations will be the first since Spain granted amnesty to nine separatist leaders serving long prison sentences for their roles in a failed 2017 independence bid.

The Catalan National Assembly (ANC), the region’s largest grassroots separatist organisation, plans to march through Barcelona in an annual event that at its peak drew 1.5 million people onto the streets under the motto “We will fight for independence and win.”

But a lot has changed since the tumultuous autumn of 2017, when the Catalan regional government held a referendum that Madrid had outlawed and then announced a short-lived proclamation of independence, causing Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

The movement’s leaders were apprehended, tried, and sentenced to long prison terms by Spain’s top court, while others went overseas to avoid prosecution, leaving the movement unhappy and divided over how to proceed.

“Morale has been at an all-time low since 2017, but the fact that there were political prisoners (in jail) gave them something to fight for,” Berta Barbet, a political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, told AFP.

“Now that that is gone (as a result of the inmates’ pardon), the true absence of driving power is evident to all.”

Friction among Catalonia’s new separatist-led government, which includes the moderate leftist ERC, which favors a negotiated approach to independence, and its more radical junior partner, JxC, which wants to maintain a combative approach, is also weighing on the atmosphere.

Due to these challenges, previous Diadas have seen a drop in attendance, with only 600,000 people taking to the streets in 2019, the lowest number in many years.

The celebrations were reduced to a handful of smaller events in 2020 due to coronavirus-related health restrictions, which drew fewer than 60,000 people.

The separatist camp was also dealt a blow this week when the European Court of Human Rights dismissed two cases from people who claimed they were victims of police violence during the 2017 referendum.

Despite all, this prosperous region of 7.8 million people is profoundly anchored in independence.

“The independence movement is still very powerful on the street, even though it is going through a terrible political period,” Barbet added.

