Separatists in Catalonia have taken to the streets ahead of talks in Madrid.

Thousands of Catalan separatists descended on Barcelona streets on Saturday in a show of force ahead of new talks with Spain’s government.

The demonstration takes place on Catalonia’s national day, or “Diada,” which commemorates the surrender of Barcelona in the War of Spanish Succession in 1714 and the region’s consequent loss of institutions.

The march began at 17:14 (1514 GMT) like in previous years, a tribute to the year 1714. This year’s campaign slogan is “We will fight for independence and win.”

The yearly march drew an estimated 1.8 million people to the streets at its height in 2014. Though no preliminary estimates on Saturday’s attendance were available by early evening, hundreds responded to the call to come and show their support for the cause as the afternoon progressed.

While Catalonia was at the center of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in July, the situation has since improved, and a prohibition on meetings of more than ten individuals has since been repealed.

Jordi Cuixart, the leader of the grassroots separatist movement Omnium Cultural, stated this year he intended to “get hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets” to “show once again that our movement is more alive than before.”

But a lot has changed since the tumultuous autumn of 2017, when Catalonia’s attempt to secede from Spain sparked the country’s biggest political crisis in decades, dating back to the end of Franco’s dictatorship.

Leaders of the 7.8 million-strong northeastern region disregarded a government ban to hold a secession vote and then announce a short-lived declaration of independence.

Those behind the campaign were apprehended, prosecuted, and sentenced to long prison terms by Spain’s highest court, while others went overseas to avoid prosecution, leaving the movement divided over how to proceed.

The pardon of nine Catalan separatist leaders, including Cuixart, by the Spanish government in June has also taken away a rallying cry for the pro-independence side.

In 2019, just 600,000 people attended the Diada. The celebrations were restricted to two events last year due to coronavirus-related health restrictions, which drew less than 60,000 people.

Some pro-independence supporters, including 70-year-old pensioner Narcis Vilar, believe they have lost faith in some of its leaders.

His pals, he told AFP, “haven’t ceased being independents, but they’re fed up with the politicians,” adding that the virus, which has wreaked havoc on the region, was another factor dampening enthusiasm for the cause.

This year's demonstration.