Separatist Leader in Kashmir, India, is buried in a nighttime funeral.

Syed Ali Geelani, the Kashmiri separatist leader, was laid to rest in a strictly controlled pre-dawn ceremony on Thursday, as Indian authorities imposed a curfew across the turbulent Himalayan region.

After a protracted illness, the uncompromising activist against Indian control in Kashmir died on Wednesday at the age of 92, prompting the deployment of thousands of police officers to the disputed territory to attempt to avoid violence.

A police source told AFP that Geelani was buried at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a cemetery near his residence in Srinagar’s main city. Only a few of his family were present, including two of his sons, according to the source.

Geelani, India’s most vociferous critic who spent years in jail or under house arrest, had wished to be buried in Srinagar’s Martyrs Cemetery. According to the police source, authorities turned down the request.

The official stated, “We basically seized control of the arrangements.”

Authorities allegedly intervened out of fear of mass sorrow devolving into disturbance, according to residents.

One claimed, “Troops are everywhere, and there are barbed wire blockades on every major road.”

Following the news of Geelani’s death, announcements were broadcast over the loudspeakers of the big mosque near his home, urging people to march to his home.

However, officials have stated that no one in the Kashmir Valley will be permitted to leave their houses.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, was among the first to pay tribute to Geelani, tweeting that he was “deeply grieved” by the death of the “Kashmiri freedom fighter” who had spent much of the past 11 years under house arrest.

Geelani has been suffering from heart and kidney difficulties for some months.

Geelani has “struggled all his life for his people and their right to self-determination,” according to Khan. He was imprisoned and tortured by the invading Indian authority, but he stayed steadfast.”

In Pakistan, he announced a day of national mourning.

Since the early 1960s, when he began lobbying for the territory’s union with Pakistan, which governs its own sector of Kashmir, Geelani had been a thorn in India’s side.

As a member of the Kashmir assembly, he continued to push for independence.

After being imprisoned for over ten years after 1962, the veteran lawmaker was frequently confined to his house.

Geelani has been a member of Jamaat-i-Islami since he was a child, the largest political-religious organization in Indian Kashmir that was outlawed in 2019 by India’s Hindu nationalist government.

He ruled out direct negotiations with the Indian administration unless it formally “accepts Kashmir.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.