Seoul hosts a ‘Held Military Parade’ by North Korea.

According to the South’s defense ministry, North Korea appears to have held a military parade in Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday, marking the nuclear-armed nation’s third such demonstration in less than a year.

During recent diplomatic engagements, Pyongyang has continued to pursue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, both of which are globally sanctioned, and has used the set-pieces to show off its latest developments.

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles rolled through Kim Il Sung Square in front of a grinning Kim Jong Un during the last parade in January, a night-time event days before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president, with the official KCNA news agency describing them as the “world’s most powerful weapon.”

According to an official from South Korea’s defense ministry, “there are indicators that the North performed a parade” on Thursday.

It was unclear whether Kim would attend the parade or what military equipment would be displayed.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation,” the official stated. “More information necessitates additional investigation.”

Sources in Pyongyang told NK News that fireworks went off in the city center about midnight and again around 1 a.m., and planes were heard flying overhead, all of which were consistent with a parade.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as the North is officially known, celebrates its 73rd anniversary on Thursday.

By mid-morning, neither photographs nor confirmation of the march had been issued by North Korean state media.

Three parades in the span of a year – the January parade commemorated the ruling Workers’ Party’s five-yearly convention and followed one in October commemorating the organization’s 75th anniversary – is extremely frequent for North Korea.

Since 2017, it has not conducted a nuclear test or launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Instead, it intended to use the parade to send a “message to the international community” without risking conflict, according to Hong Min, a senior researcher at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

He told AFP that the only other way for them to show off their strategic weapons is to launch them, which risks provoking protests and additional international sanctions.

He went on to say that the North must have been compelled to put pressure on the US to come to the bargaining table on its terms.

Regardless, it’s never clear whether Pyongyang is demonstrating real missiles or models during their showdowns.

