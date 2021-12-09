Senators want more information on the US’s defense of Taiwan against China.

As the democratic island faces escalating military and economic pressure from the People’s Republic of China, lawmakers have urged the Joe Biden administration to clarify the US’ security commitments to Taiwan (PRC).

Beijing’s military expansion is “stressing stability” across the Taiwan Strait, according to Ely Ratner, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, who testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink emphasized the importance of bolstering Taiwan diplomatically and economically.

Since moving formal diplomatic ties to Beijing in 1979, the United States has maintained strong but unofficial relations with Taipei. The PRC claims the island as part of its territory and, in a 2005 domestic law, promised to “unify” the island by force if all other options were exhausted—a position that Washington continues to oppose.

The Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), signed into law by then-Senator Joe Biden and the rest of Congress in 1979, is the bedrock of the US-Taiwan relationship. The TRA requires Taipei to receive armaments and services in order to maintain a credible self-defense capability. It also needs the US to preserve its own capabilities to counter any attempt by the PRC to use non-peaceful measures to resolve cross-strait differences.

Importantly, unlike a military pact, the legislation does not give Taiwan with an unequivocal security guarantee. In a tactic known as “strategic ambiguity,” successive administrations have stayed purposefully vague on whether the US would protect the island against a Chinese invasion. Congress’s Sense Senators questioned the posture’s long-term viability on Capitol Hill this week, while also underscoring the TRA’s power and breadth—the only part of the US’s “one China” policy that is codified.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the committee’s chair, stated, “The United States’ commitment to the people of Taiwan—and our obligation to defend Taiwan’s space to make its own decisions about its own future without fear of coercion or use of force—must be unequivocal.”

“Any cross-strait military or kinetic contingency directly affects the United States and our interests and values—and affects our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances [provided to Taipei],” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.