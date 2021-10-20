Senators Introduce a Bill to Counter China’s Expansion in the South and East China Seas.

New legislation has been approved by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations to oppose China’s expansive maritime claims in its surrounding waters by sanctioning Chinese officials and entities who contribute to island-building or threaten the stability of the South and East China seas.

Under China’s expansive “nine-dash line,” the country’s ruling Communist Party publicly opposes the whole South China Sea. Beijing declared its sovereignty over the islands and their surrounding waters “indisputable” in August, only days after Vice President Kamala Harris labeled the claims “illegal.” Chinese coast guard warships have been patrolling the waters around Japan’s Senkaku Islands at an alarming rate this year in the East China Sea. The uninhabited islets are known as Diaoyu and are considered part of Beijing’s sovereignty. Although Taiwan has a historic claim to the islands, Taipei and Tokyo have a resource-sharing and cooperation agreement in place.

The South China Sea and East China Sea Sanctions Act of 2021, introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in May, might become the first piece of American legislation to give the US government actual tools to counter Chinese expansionism.

For participating in China’s land reclamation efforts and the construction of military and civilian facilities on the islands and reefs in the energy-rich South China Sea, which is contested by half a dozen littoral nations, any Chinese government actor or Beijing-approved proxy could face financial and diplomatic penalties.

Under the 2021 act, Chinese officials or entities who threaten the peace, security, or stability of the two seas, including by using vessels and aircraft to impose Chinese sovereignty, will be held liable. This will be the US’s strongest response since Beijing’s aggressive territorial expansion began in earnest in the past decade.

The bill now moves forward to a vote on the Senate floor after passing the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday.

“The Chinese Communist Party and its armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army, pose the greatest threat to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Senator Rubio stated in an online statement. “In the region, the threat to America’s economic and national security interests is genuine. The US needs more instruments to combat Beijing as it continues to illegally assert control over the South China Sea. This is a condensed version of the information.