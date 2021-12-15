Senators in the United States vote to avoid a disastrous debt default.

The US Senate voted Tuesday to raise the government debt ceiling, bringing the US one step closer to averting a catastrophic credit default — just one day ahead of the Treasury’s deadline.

The sharply divided upper house of Congress agreed to increase the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion, and the House is poised to do the same later today, deferring the next showdown until at least 2023.

“No brinkmanship, no debt default, no risk of another recession: reasonable government has triumphed on this critical subject,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated on the Senate floor before the vote.

“The American people may take a deep breath and know that there will be no default.”

The Senate vote was split 50-50, but Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was not forced to deliver a tie-breaking vote since one Republican was missing.

Raising the debt ceiling is seen as politically poisonous by both parties.

Republicans plan to use the extension to campaign against Democratic “overspending” in the 2022 midterm congressional elections, though it would only cover commitments that both parties had previously made.

Last week, the two sides agreed to write a one-time law that would allow Democrats to increase the country’s borrowing authority without the cooperation of the opposition Republicans.

The legislative ruse got around the “filibuster” rule, allowing the needed 60-40 margin to be dropped in favor of a simple majority for this vote alone, thereby leaving Republicans on the sidelines.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank located in Washington, predicts that the US will be unable to satisfy its debt repayment obligations after December 21, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has set the deadline for Wednesday.

Because the United States spends more money than it gets in taxes, it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are considered among the safest assets in the world.

Around 80 years ago, Congress imposed a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be accumulated.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its spending obligations, typically without incident and with bipartisan backing, and now stands at roughly $29 trillion.

$31.5 trillion will be the new borrowing limit.

Democrats have spent weeks emphasizing the devastation that a default would cause, including the loss of an estimated six million jobs and $15 trillion in personal value, as well as higher mortgage and insurance rates. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.