Senators in the United States have called for the expulsion of up to 300 Russian diplomats over visa issues.

Leading senators called on the US to consider removing up to 300 Russian diplomats unless Moscow grants more visas to the US embassy on Tuesday.

When Moscow stopped embassies from employing Russian or third-country workers on August 1, the US complained, forcing Washington to lay off roughly 200 locals at posts around Russia.

Two Democratic and two Republican senators wrote to President Joe Biden, claiming that Russia has long counted local personnel when calculating the number of US diplomats allowed.

As a result, they added, 400 Russian diplomats are now stationed in the United States, while 100 US diplomats are stationed in Russia.

Senators Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Marco Rubio, a key Republican, wrote, “This disproportionality in diplomatic representation is unacceptable.”

“Russia must provide enough visas to bring the number of American diplomats stationed in Russia and Russian diplomats stationed in the United States closer to parity. We urge you to begin expelling Russian diplomats if such action is not done, in order to bring the US diplomatic presence up to parity.”

According to the senators, the embassy’s ability to manage Americans’ consular needs as well as US policy interests has been hampered by the removal of local workers.

In April, the Biden administration expelled ten Russian diplomats over what Washington claimed was Russian electoral meddling and a cyberattack.

Relations between the Cold War adversaries are still strained, but they have improved since Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June, tasked senior officials with additional conversations on arms control and avoiding miscalculations.