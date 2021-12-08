Senators from the Republican Party are being chastised by Tucker Carlson for supporting a ‘pointless’ conflict with Russia.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News anchor, has slammed two Republican senators for saying that a military response from the United States should not be ruled out if Russia invades Ukraine.

Carlson used a section on Tuesday’s show to ask “how does meddling in Ukraine benefit the core interests of the United States?” after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin held virtual conversations amid worldwide alarm over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s borders.

“Of course, that’s the one question no one in Washington is asking,” Carlson remarked, before playing a clip of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby assuring reporters that the US has given Kyiv “millions of dollars worth of lethal and non-lethal assistance.”

Carlson went on to add that, regardless of how people feel about former President Donald Trump, he deserves credit for keeping the US out of “pointless wars.”

He then cut to a film from January 2020, in which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained how the US was assisting Ukraine so that it wouldn’t have to “war Russia here.”

Schiff’s remarks were mocked by Carlson, who added that “suddenly political Republicans are making same noises.”

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) stated he wants Biden to leave military action “on the table,” implying that even nuclear action should be considered as a deterrence, according to the Tucker Carlson Tonight host.

“We’ve got that in our back pocket,” Carlson remarked, mocking Wicker as “not a genius, famously, but still a sitting Republican senator.” Senator Roger Wicker of the United States of America. Roger Wicker was not mocked in Washington. “This is so insane that no one appears to realize how insane it is.” Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), whom Carlson described as “very charming,” suddenly sounded like “a bloodthirsty warmonger” when she said what could be done to curb “that evil Vladimir Putin,” and Carlson reacted. She says in a clip from the interview that Biden should support Kyiv and block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which critics argue provides Putin a geopolitical advantage.

Carlson explained, “What you just saw there is a child who has no concept what she’s talking about.” “‘We shall defend ourselves.’ This is a condensed version of the information.