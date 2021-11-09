Senators and Representatives from the House of Representatives have arrived in Taiwan on a diplomatic visit.

On Tuesday evening local time, a delegation of members of the Senate and House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan for the start of a low-key diplomatic visit.

The trip was arranged by the Taipei division of the American Institute in Taiwan—the de facto U.S. embassy on the island—and Joanne Ou, a spokesperson for the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, told The Washington Newsday that her department was giving “administrative help.”

A U.S. military C-40A took off from Manila and landed at Songshan Airport in Taipei at 6:30 p.m. local time, attracting the attention of eager plane spotters monitoring public flight-tracking data. Soon after, the plane took off for Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

The group totaled 13, according to an unconfirmed passenger manifest published by Taiwan-based Mirror Media, and included four Republican senators and two congressmen. Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and John Cornyn (R-TX), as well as their staff, are among them, according to the online magazine.

According to the article, the mission reportedly includes two US military officers—a colonel and a captain—details of which Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has not confirmed. More information would be revealed later, according to Ou.

#AE29FD #166694 United States Air Forces Boeing C-40A Clipper pic.twitter.com/1PAmbNR8Gi

— @CCCDSLR (@Ketagalan) 9 November 2021 As part of Taiwan’s regular “diplomatic bubble” agreement—offered to foreign delegates including a group of visiting members of the European Parliament last week—the American lawmakers are expected to stick to a preset route that should allow them to avoid big crowds.

Diplomatic visits between the United States and Taiwan are often not disclosed in advance and are only confirmed at the last minute due to the delicate nature of their contacts. At the time of publication, China, which opposes all interactions between Taipei and Washington, had not issued a public statement.

According to Taiwanese flight trackers, the legislators appeared to take an indirect route that included a flight to Guam before being transported to the Philippines and Taiwan via military transport.

The identities of the visiting members of Congress are not anticipated to be revealed until Wednesday local time, when they hold a joint press conference. This is a condensed version of the information.