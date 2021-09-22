Senators Allowing Debt Default Would Cause “Severe Damage,” according to the US Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve urged Congress to swiftly expand the country’s borrowing limit, warning that failure to pay government bills would cause “serious damage” to the economy.

As the central bank’s September meeting came to a close, Jerome Powell stated, “It’s just very critical that the debt ceiling be increased in a timely fashion so the United States can pay its debts when they come due.” Failure to pay is “simply not something we can contemplate,” he added.

Powell’s warning came as six previous US Treasury secretaries encouraged the Senate to break the standoff “as soon as possible” to prevent the negative consequences of a debt default.

The request for rapid action, however, appears to be falling on deaf ears, as the Senate opposition leader has refused to work with the ruling Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

Officials have warned that this might result in financial market pandemonium.

The House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, passed a bill suspending the debt ceiling until after next year’s midterm elections and funding government operations until December 3.

However, it is now blocked in the Senate, which has until September 30 to act in order to avoid a government shutdown and a second deadline of mid-to-late October to raise the debt ceiling.

“No one should expect that the Fed or anybody else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure” by the US to service its obligations, Powell said.

In a letter to legislative leaders of both parties, a group of former finance ministers – who worked under presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama – warned that even a short-term default may undermine economic development.

“It risks destabilizing markets and eroding economic confidence, as well as preventing Americans from obtaining critical services,” they said.

According to the officials, “undermining trust in the United States’ full faith and credit would be extremely destructive, and the damage would be difficult to repair.”

They stated that safeguarding the United States’ “unshakeable creditworthiness” is a “sacrosanct responsibility.”

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, continues to use the debt ceiling as a political sledgehammer to oppose President Joe Biden’s spending plans, despite the fact that he argued in favor of raising the ceiling under former President Donald Trump.

"If the Democrats in Washington want to ram through trillions of dollars in wasteful expenditure on their own,