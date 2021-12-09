Senator Roger Wicker’s Nuclear Strike Remarks on Ukraine have enraged Russia.

Russia has slammed Republican Senator Roger Wicker for recommending that the US use a nuclear strike to defend Ukraine.

When Wicker urged for US military action over Moscow’s army buildup near the Ukrainian border, the Russian embassy in Washington implied that he was promoting enterprises in his home state of Mississippi.

Wicker sparked the Russian retaliation by telling Fox News host Neil Cavuto: “I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of American troops on the ground. We don’t rule out using nuclear weapons for the first time.” “Such assertions are irresponsible,” Moscow’s envoy in the United States said in a statement on its Facebook page, as quoted by Russian media. “We advise all the unenlightened to take up and carefully acquaint themselves with the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021,” the embassy stated, referring to Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s Geneva conference.

“This treaty reaffirms the two countries’ commitment to the idea that there can be no winners in a nuclear war,” according to the statement.

A number of military-industrial corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and General Atomics, maintain offices in Wicker’s home state, according to the embassy.

“It begs the question: whose interests are supported by the senator calling for war—the Ukrainians’ or the military-industrial complex’s in the United States?”

The statement went on to say that “Long-term security assurances” between the US and Russia necessitated “a show of willingness to compromise.” Roger Wicker’s rash words are unlikely to assist us exit the current tumultuous phase of Russian-American relations.” Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), who stopped short of pushing for a nuclear option, has advocated for stronger military backing for the Ukrainian army than was supplied in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea.

As the Biden administration and its Western allies decide how to respond to worries that Moscow is launching an assault on eastern Ukraine, Inhofe said in a statement, “This should include anti-air, anti-tank, and counter-artillery weapons.”

Russia has stated that it will not attack Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of provocative behavior. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin demands assurances from his American counterpart on NATO’s eastward expansion.

The presidents held virtual meetings on Tuesday, following which the White House announced it. This is a condensed version of the information.